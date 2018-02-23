South Korean President: Ties with the US ‘as strong as ever’

SEOUL South Korean President Moon Jae In said relations with the US are "rock solid" and "as strong and robust as ever" in an interview, as his administration gears up for a possible summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Mr Moon's administration has faced questions from lawmakers over whether there have been any differences in opinion or policy between staunch allies South Korea and the US over efforts to engage North Korea to get it to abandon its missile and nuclear programmes.

"President (Donald) Trump said I could notify him at any time if help was needed in the process of carrying out inter-Korean dialogue and that he supported me 100 per cent," Mr Moon told the magazine Monocle in an interview published yesterday.

"My goal is to resolve the North Korean nuclear issue and solidify peace."