Spanish diver rescued after 60 hours trapped in cave 40m under water

MALLORCA A Spanish diver survived more than two days in an underground air pocket, nearly running out of oxygen and suffering from hallucinations before he was rescued.

Mr Xisco Gracia's air tank malfunctioned in a cave in Mallorca on Saturday, the BBC said, quoting Spanish reports.

His diving buddy, Mr Guillem Mascaró, left him to seek help.

The experienced diver and cave expert sat in the dark, about 40m below the surface, for the 60 hours rescuers took to reach him, drinking from a small pool of fresh water to survive.

"I lost track of time. I thought it had been five days, too long, so I thought (my friend) could not get out and could not find me," Mr Gracia, who in his 50s, told Diario de Mallorca in Spanish.

The rescue efforts was hampered by the poor visibility in the water, which was "like cocoa". Rescuers tried to drill a hole through the rocks to pass him food and water, but failed.

Mr Gracia was rescued at about midnight on Monday.