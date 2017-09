Dissatisfied with the first music video for her single 'I Am Me', Malaysian entrepreneur-turned-singer Hasmiza Othman a.k.a. Vida forked out the money to shoot another.

One of the stills, which shows her in a bathtub filled with RM100 (S$32) and RM50 notes and jewellery, drew flak on social media, with netizens criticising her for showing off.