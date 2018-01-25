S'porean fined for hitting dog in M'sia says he lost job, reputation

KUALA LUMPUR: Singaporean Yee Kok Chew, who was ordered to pay RM8,000 (S$2,700) for hitting a guard dog in Malaysia, said he has paid more than the fine imposed by the court over the attack.

In an interview with The Star on Tuesday, Mr Yee said he had been punished in more ways than one after being caught on camera beating Furby, a chocolate-white male mongrel, last year.

"I have lost my reputation and livelihood. My family thinks I should leave Malaysia," he said.

Last year, he was dropped as a local distributor for US-based outdoor brands Nalgene and Osprey as well as Britain-based Craghoppers following social media pressure over the incident. Mr Yee said his staff had also been threatened and harassed on the phone.

He said he was looking for new brands and means to continue his livelihood but was not sure if it was possible.

Mr Yee was charged with acting cruelly by repeatedly hitting a guard dog with a crash helmet in a residential area in Puchong on April 2 last year.

He said he knew his actions were wrong and apologised during his guilty plea at the Petaling Jaya magistrate's court on Jan 8.

Mr Yee claimed that his 3½-year-old dachshund, Waldi, and him had been chased and attacked by Furby many times before the April 2017 incident.

He also claimed that another neighbour said Furby had lunged at him when the person tried to feed it.

"I actually have no ill feelings for (Furby), or whatever has happened," Mr Yee added.

He said what happened to him was ironic because he loved animals and had rescued them and contributed to animal welfare societies.

Cradling Waldi, Mr Yee said they are close.

"He sleeps with me... I am not doing this for show, we cannot be apart," Mr Yee said.

"I want to come on record that I am remorseful.