S'porean journalist charged in Myanmar over drone

YANGON: Singaporean journalist Lau Hon Meng and three others have been charged by Myanmar police for allegedly breaching import laws after they flew a drone over the country's parliament.

The men, which include a Malaysian journalist and two locals, will be held in custody until their first court hearing on charges that carry up to three years in jail or a fine for the import and export of "restricted or banned goods" without obtaining a licence.

"We have opened a case against all four - two foreigners and two Burmese. They will be held on remand until Nov 10," deputy police colonel Kyaw Moe told AFP.

Lau and Malaysian Mok Choy Lin were arrested on Friday in Myanmar's capital Naypyidaw while they were on assignment for Turkish state broadcaster TRT.

The pair was working with well-known Myanmar journalist Aung Naing Soe and a local driver, Hla Tin.