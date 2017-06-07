StanChart robber gets 14 months’ jail in Thailand

BANGKOK: A Thai court yesterday sentenced a Canadian man to 14 months' jail for crimes linked to a rare bank robbery in Singapore where he allegedly used nothing more than a threatening note to steal $22,000.

David Roach strolled into a Standard Chartered bank branch last July, handed the teller a scrap of paper and walked off with the cash.

The 28-year-old then fled to Bangkok where he was arrested a few days later in a hostel.

Yesterday, a Thai criminal court convicted Roach of violating money laundering and customs laws by bringing the loot into the country.

"The suspect confessed to all charges during the investigation process," the judge said.