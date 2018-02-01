Stormy Daniels denies Trump affair but plays coy later

Stormy Daniels at the AVN Awards, known as the Oscars of porn.

Porn star Stormy Daniels, hours before the State of the Union address, denied she had an affair with US President Donald Trump, reported the Washington Post.

She said in a signed statement: "The fact of the matter is that each party to this alleged affair denied its existence in 2006, 2011, 2016, 2017 and now again in 2018.

"I am not denying this affair because I was paid 'hush money' as has been reported in overseas owned tabloids. I am denying it because it never happened."

But hours later, as a guest on talk show Jimmy Kimmel Live, Daniels implied she did not write that denial statement.

Host Jimmy Kimmel also noted the signature on it did not match the ones on other documents, which she agreed with.

He then asked Daniels where the letter had come from, to which she replied: "I do not know where it came from."

The issue blew up in January when The Wall Street Journal reported that Mr Trump's attorney Michael Cohen negotiated a US$130,000 (S$170,000) payment to ensure silence just before the 2016 election.

The White House dismissed the story as "old recycled reports".

Daniels has been cashing in on her new-found notoriety, with sold-out shows at strip clubs, reported the Washington Post.

Daniels' signed statement ends with: "I will have no further comment on this matter. Please feel free to check me out on Instagram..."