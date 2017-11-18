Straight bridge for S'pore-JB rail link

JOHOR BARU The ruler of Johor has agreed to the construction of a straight elevated bridge for a new rail line linking Johor Baru and Woodlands, Malaysia's land transport authority said yesterday.

The earlier plan was for a curved bridge for the Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link across the Strait of Johor.

Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar agreed on the revised route as proposed by the Land Public Transport Commission (Spad) after a meeting on Wednesday.

The ruler in August said the curved bridge idea was impractical, unsustainable and potentially costly.

"His Majesty agreed to the option of a 25m-high bridge which will cross the Strait of Johor in a straight line while still complying with Marine Department technical guidelines for a minimum 25m air draught clearance," Spad said in a statement.

"His Majesty also stressed the importance of ensuring adequate traffic dispersal at the RTS Bukit Chagar station area, and Spad will act on it".

Asked for its reaction, a spokesman for Singapore's Ministry of Transport said: "Singapore has been in discussions with the Malaysian Government on various aspects of the Johor Baru-Singapore RTS Link project, including its alignment."

CONNECTION

The RTS Link will connect Bukit Chagar in Johor Baru and the planned Woodlands North MRT station, which is part of the upcoming Thomson-East Coast (TEL) Line.

The TEL MRT line is expected to open in phases from 2019 to 2024.