Stranded Bali tourists head home

DENPASAR: Hundreds of tourists stranded in Bali following the suspension of the Tigerair Australia flights this week were given the green light to fly out yesterday.

Officials had granted Tigerair Australia permission to depart from Bali to Australia, the company said in a statement, adding that the airline would only be able to do so until Monday.

The budget carrier said six of its services between Australia and the Indonesian island were axed yesterday and today, a day after the disruption began with the cancellation of several flights.

Tigerair said the chaos was caused by the Indonesian government's decision to "impose new administrative requirements for the operation of its flights between Bali and Australia".

But the Indonesian transport ministry said it made the move after administrative violations by the airline.

It said Tigerair should not have been selling tickets within Indonesia for its chartered flights.