Student finds snake in her noodles

A student in China was horrified to find that her takeaway noodles had a snake in it.

A restaurant in China was ordered to close after a woman complained that she found a snake in her takeaway noodles, Chinese reports said.

The student from Guangxi University in Nanning had bought two portions of luosifen, or river snail noodles, from a shop in the capital of the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

The spicy noodles in a broth made from snails and pork bones are a local specialty in the southern province.

She told local media that she bought two bowls of the noodles and passed one to her friend at their student hostel.

She was mixing the noodles and stirring the vegetables to the top when the small snake appeared.

She yelled, alarming three other students at the hostel.

They took photos of the snake before throwing the bowl of noodles away.

The photos went viral online but the student had thrown the evidence away.

The pictures caught the attention of the local food safety authority, which raided the restaurant and found that the eatery's food storage facilities were unhygienic, the South China Morning Post said.

The restaurant was told to close for a thorough cleaning and repairs to its ceiling.