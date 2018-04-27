Summit scepticism on bombarded South Korean island

South Korean soldiers returning from a beach on Yeonpyeong island, 1.5km from a disputed maritime border with North Korea.

When a North Korean artillery shell slammed into her house and blew up the top floor in 2010, Ms Kim Soon Ok ran barefoot into the street, screaming that war had broken out.

The barrage of rounds on the island of Yeonpyeong eight years ago killed four people and reduced homes to smouldering ruins in the North's first attack on civilians since the 1950-53 Korean War.

Residents still tremble at the memory and voice bitter suspicion of Pyongyang ahead of an inter-Korean summit today.

"Whenever I hear a loud thump, I check outside by reflex," said cafe owner Kim. "I always go to bed with a bag packed just in case."

The island's 2,200 residents live just 1.5km from a disputed maritime border with the North.

The Northern Limit Line is not recognised by Pyongyang, which argues it was unilaterally drawn by the US-led UN forces after the war.

The boundary was the scene of deadly naval clashes in 1999, 2002 and 2009.

The North said its 2010 bombardment of Yeonpyeong was in response to South Korean shells falling in its territorial waters.

A banner hanging by an island roadside reads: "The bombardment of Yeonpyeong will be tolerated by neither God nor man" .

On a clear day, white concrete buildings and grey huts in North Korea are visible from a mountain top on Yeonpyeong.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has inspected several times the unit on Mu islet responsible for the bombardment, honouring it with the title of "Hero Defence Detachment" and calling the 2010 incident "the most delightful battle".

In a stunning turn of events, Mr Kim will meet with South Korean President Moon Jae In today for what will be just the third inter-Korean summit since the end of the war.

Residents welcome signs of easing threats of war on their doorstep but remain unconvinced about North Korea's intentions.

"They spent the last 60, 70 years making things to kill people... to bombard people and torpedo ships," said 80-year-old Park Dong Ik.

They view the current rapprochement as superficial and fear that another conflict could erupt at any moment.

Ms Kim Sung Ja, another resident, added that while the current situation seemed peaceful, "who knows what they will do afterwards".

"If they were to bombard us today, there is nothing we can do," she said. "We will all die."

Every corner of Yeonpyeong holds a grim reminder of its proximity to North Korea and the deadly attack.

Seoul has stationed extra troops and weaponry on the island, with military posts scattered throughout, and the sounds of practice artillery fire frequently reverberate.

Education sessions on emergency evacuation are a regular event, usually held at one of a handful of bunkers.

The gates to the island's beaches are closed at 6pm, and soldiers patrol the shore in search of explosives that may have drifted from the North.

And at the centre of Yeonpyeong village, two houses shelled in 2010 have been preserved as an education centre and macabre tourist attraction, including burned bikes and slabs of smashed concrete stairs.

But residents lament that the bombardment has scared away tourists for the past eight years, and two of the three ferry companies that used to run to the island have dropped the route, leaving only one boat a day.

Some hope the summit could dispel outsiders' fears about visiting the island.