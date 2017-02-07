Super Bowl advertisers promote tolerance, multiculturalism

WASHINGTON Home-sharing giant Airbnb injected a surprise political message during the Super Bowl on Sunday with a television spot highlighting multiculturalism.

The subtle message from Airbnb came amid a heated debate following President Donald Trump's order to block the flow of immigrants and refugees into the US.

The 30-second Airbnb spot showed a series of faces of people from different races, genders and ages with a running line of text saying, "No matter who you are, where you're from, who you love or who you worship, we all belong."

On Twitter, Airbnb founder and CEO Brian Chesky also announced that the group would donate US$4 million (S$5.6m) over four years to the International Rescue Committee to assist refugees.

The ad was among several apparently promoting tolerance and multiculturalism.

A separate spot from home improvement retailer 84 Lumber showed the journey of a mother and daughter who appeared to be travelling in the Mexican desert seeking to reach the US.

On YouTube, the five-minute film described as "too controversial for TV" showed the pair arriving at a large wall, unable to cross.