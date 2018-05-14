Surabaya church attacks: Family of six suicide bombers included 2 kids

Police putting out the blaze in the carpark of a Pentecostal church in Surabaya, Indonesia.

SURABAYA A family of six launched suicide attacks on Christians attending Sunday services at three churches in Indonesia's second largest city of Surabaya, killing at least 13 people and wounding 40, officials said.

Police in Indonesia, the world's largest Muslim-majority country, said the family who carried out yesterday's attacks were among 500 Islamic State in Iraq and Syria sympathisers who had returned from Syria.

"The husband drove the car, an Avanza, that contained explosives and rammed it into the gate in front of that church," East Java police spokesman Frans Barung Mangera told reporters at the regional police headquarters in Surabaya.

The wife and two daughters were involved in an attack on a second church and at the third church, "two other children rode the motorbike and had the bomb across their laps", Mr Mangera said.

The two daughters were aged 12 and nine while the two boys, thought to be the man's sons, were 18 and 16, police said.

They blamed the bombings on the ISIS-inspired group Jemaah Ansharut Daulah (JAD).

JAD is an umbrella organisation on a US State Department "terrorist" list that is estimated to have drawn hundreds of ISIS sympathisers in Indonesia.

ISIS has claimed responsibility for the attacks.

At least two of the injured were police officers.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo said: "This act is barbaric and beyond the limits of humanity, causing victims among members of society, the police and even innocent children."

Mr Mangera called on people to remain calm.

Streets around the bombed churches were blocked by checkpoints, and heavily armed police stood guard as forensic and bomb squad officers combed the area for clues.

Footage showed one church engulfed in fire.

A blast was heard hours after the attacks, which Mr Mangera said was a bomb disposal squad dealing with a device.

The attacks come days after militant prisoners killed five members of a counter-terrorism force during a 36-hour stand-off at a jail on the outskirts of the capital, Jakarta.

The church attacks were likely linked to the stand-off, said Mr Wawan Purwanto, communication director at Indonesia's intelligence agency.

"The main target is still security authorities, but we can say that there are alternative (targets) if the main targets are blocked," he said.

At St Mary's Catholic church, the first place to be attacked, the bombing happened when the church was getting ready for a another service.

A witness interviewed by CNN Indonesia said shortly before the explosion, he saw a person on a motorbike drive in carrying a cardboard box.

CAR

An internal police report said a suspected bomb exploded in a car in the carpark of a Pentecostal church, setting alight dozens of motorbikes.

In the third location, the Indonesian Christian Church, veiled women entered the church yard where they were stopped by a security guard before an explosion occurred at the spot, said the police report.

Images showed toppled and burnt motorcycles and debris scattered around the entrance of one church and police cordoning off areas as crowds gathered.

A spokesman for Indonesia's church association (PGI) called on the government for more help on security at churches.

Pope Francis offered his prayers to the victims during his Sunday service in Rome.

"I am particularly close to the dear people of Indonesia, especially to the communities of Christians of the city of Surabaya, which were hit hard by the serious attack on places of worship," he said.