Suspect arrested after bomb blast injures four
Police and firefighters block off streets near the Port Authority Bus Terminal in New York City after a possible pipe bomb explosion in an underground passageway caused chaos during morning rush hour yesterday.
A 27-year-old injured suspect has been detained, the police tweeted.
Foiled terror attack in New York as bomb explodes without serious harm
