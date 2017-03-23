Suspect in Kim Jong Nam murder reportedly son of ex-envoy

A police handout shows 33-year-old suspect Ri Ji Hyon of North Korea, wanted by in connection to the February 13 assassination of Kim Jong-Nam

A North Korean suspect in the killing of Mr Kim Jong Nam is reportedly the son of a former top North Korean envoy to Vietnam.

Ri Ji Hyon had allegedly lured a Vietnamese female suspect into joining the plot to kill the estranged half-brother of North Korea's leader.

The 33-year-old is the son of former North Korean ambassador to Hanoi, Mr Ri Hong, and had lived in Vietnam for about 10 years, Yonhap news agency quoted sources as saying yesterday.

Ri worked as a trainee diplomat at the North Korean embassy for more than a year, and he also worked as an interpreter, according to the sources.

Using his fluent Vietnamese, he lured Doan Thi Huong into the plot to kill Mr Kim while the latter was waiting to board a flight to Macau at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2 on Feb 13, according to Yonhap.

The Vietnamese woman and Indonesian Siti Aisyah allegedly smeared banned chemical weapon VX nerve agent on Mr Kim's face.

They have been charged with murder, but they claim they were told that the act was a prank on a reality show.

Ri is among four North Korean suspects who left Malaysia the day Mr Kim was murdered, and they are believed to have returned to Pyongyang.

RED NOTICE

Interpol has issued a red notice to track down and arrest them.

Malaysian police also sought the North Korean embassy's assistance to interview two other North Koreans, one of whom is an airline employee and the other a senior diplomat based in Kuala Lumpur.

But Inspector-General of Police Khalid Abu Bakar conceded last month that while police could issue an arrest warrant for Air Koryo employee Kim Uk Il, they could not do the same for Second Secretary Hyon Kwang Song, who has diplomatic immunity.