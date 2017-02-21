Suspects believed to have returned to North Korea

KUALA LUMPUR Four suspects being hunted by Malaysian police in the assassination of North Korean exile Kim Jong-nam are believed to be back in Pyongyang after leaving the country for Jakarta immediately after the attack.

These pictures, released by the Royal Malaysian Police, show CCTV footage and photos of the suspects (from top) Hong Song Hac Ri Ji Hyon, O Jong Gil and Ri Jae Nam. PHOTO: AFP

The four - Rhi Ji-hyon, 33, Hong Song-hac, 34, O Jong-gil, 55, and Ri Jae-nam, 57 - left for Jakarta from KLIA2 immediately after the attack on Monday.

From Jakarta, sources say they flew to Dubai and Vladivostok before reaching Pyongyang.

"They may have taken the long route to shake off the authorities," sources said.

Deputy Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Noor Rashid Ibrahim said Malaysian police are cooperating with Interpol and other bodies to track them.

The police's first priority is to collect all evidence on the suspects' involvement in the case. "Next plan is to get them. We will use all resources to pursue them," Mr Noor Rashid told a press conference, the first by the police since the killing.