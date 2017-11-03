Suu Kyi falls seven spots in most powerful women list

NEW YORK In what appeared to be a reversal of political fortunes stemming from the months-old Rohingya crisis, Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi fell seven spots in a ranking of the world's most powerful women, while Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina clinched the 30th position.

Ms Suu Kyi, who made a surprise visit to the conflict-battered Rakhine State in Myanmar yesterday, is ranked No. 33 on the Forbes World's 100 Most Powerful Women list this year.

She was No. 26 last year. Ms Hasina, 70, moved up six places from last year's 36th spot.

"In stark contrast to Ms Aung San Suu Kyi of Myanmar, the 'lady of Dhaka' has promised aid to Rohingya Muslim refugees fleeing Myanmar, allotting 2,000 acres of land in Bangladesh for the refugees," said Forbes in a write-up.

Ms Suu Kyi, 72, "has left the world dumbfounded as she has appeared to stand quietly by as the Myanmar army engaged in what the UN has referred to as an ethnic cleansing..." it said.

"The current crisis suggests that either Ms Suu Kyi was not the peace activist many mistook her for or that as Myanmar's state counsellor, she has very little power to wield."

Topping the list for the seventh consecutive year and 12 times in total is 63-year-old German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Taking the No. 2 spot is newcomer British Prime Minister Theresa May, 61, who is struggling to contain Brexit divisions within her own party and wield authority after a snap election gamble in June backfired.