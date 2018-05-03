Swedish meatballs are ‘actually Turkish’, says Sweden

STOCKHOLM: Fans of Swedish meatballs, you might want to sit down for this.

The meatballs, made popular worldwide by Scandinavian furniture store Ikea, have been revealed to originate from another country.

A tweet by Sweden's official Twitter account last Saturday said the meatballs are based on a recipe from Turkey.

"Swedish meatballs are actually based on a recipe King Charles XII brought home from Turkey in the early 18th century. Let's stick to the facts!" it read.

King Charles reigned over Sweden from 1697 to 1718, and is believed to have lived in the Bender city of Moldova, which was part of the Ottoman Empire.

In traditional Turkish cuisine, the meatballs are known as kofte, and vary in shapes, sizes and taste, as it can be made of any type of ground meat or even lentil or potato.

On the other hand, the Swedish variation sold at Ikea is made with ground beef and pork, and includes a gravy made from beef stock. It is also served with boiled potatoes and lingonberry jam, which is made from a type of berry found in abundance in Sweden.

The tweet sparked positive responses from some Turkish users, who applauded its "honesty".