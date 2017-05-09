Syndicate supplying fake MCs to Malaysians working here busted

JOHOR BARU: A curious employer's enquiries led to the uncovering of a syndicate forging and selling fake medical certificates (MCs) from the Sultanah Aminah Hospital.

The fake MCs were mainly sold to civil servants and Malaysians working in Singapore for RM25 (S$8) a piece via a middleman.

State commercial crime chief Mohd Salleh Abdullah said the syndicate came to light after the employer made enquiries with the hospital management regarding MCs given to one of his staff.

"Fake MCs with the hospital's rubber stamp bearing its name and serial number were sold at RM25 each to buyers through a middleman," he said on Sunday.

Four men, aged between 28 and 37, were arrested in Tampoi, Kampung Melayu Majidee, Taman Bukit Kempas and Taman Desa during raids on May 3 and 5, he said.

"We found, among others, 60 fake MCs with serial numbers, five fake MCs with serial numbers and the rubber stamp of a medical officer, seven fake MCs without serial numbers, three rolls of yellow paper and 59 pieces of the front cover book for the MCs," said Assistant Commissioner Mohd Salleh.