Syria bus bomb kills at least 112

A picture taken on April 16, 2017, shows the damage inside a bus a day after a suicide car bombing attack in Rashidin, west of Aleppo, targeted busses carrying Syrians evacuated from two besieged government-held towns of al-Foua and Kefraya.

BEIRUT The death toll from a bomb blast on a crowded Syrian bus convoy outside Aleppo reached at least 112 people, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group said yesterday.

Syria Civil Defence said that they had carted away at least 100 bodies from the site of Saturday's blast, which hit buses carrying Shi'ite residents as they waited to cross from rebel into government territory in an evacuation deal between warring sides.

The British-based Observatory said the death toll was expected to rise.

Those killed were mostly residents of the villages of al-Foua and Kefraya in Idlib province, but included rebel fighters guarding the convoy, the Observatory said.