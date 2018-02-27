Syrian child killed in suspected chlorine gas attack

Syrians receiving treatment at a makeshift clinic in the rebel-held village of al-Shayfouniya on Sunday.

BEIRUT/AMMAN Several people suffered symptoms consistent with exposure to chlorine gas in the rebel-held eastern Ghouta district near Damascus on Sunday, and one child was killed, the health authorities in the opposition-held area said.

Victims, ambulance drivers and others smelled chlorine after "an enormous explosion" in the area of al-Shayfouniya, said the statement issued by the local branch of the opposition Syrian Interim Government's Ministry of Health.

"At least 18 victims were treated with oxygen-nebulising sessions," it added.

The Russian defence ministry, which backs the Syrian government in the war, on Sunday accused rebels of preparing to use toxic agents in eastern Ghouta so they could later accuse Damascus of employing chemical weapons.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a United Kingdom-based organisation that reports on the war, confirmed a child had died from suffocation in eastern Ghouta but said it could not confirm if poison gas had been used, its director said.

Video circulated on social media networks purporting to show the aftermath of the attack depicted a child's corpse wrapped in a blue shroud, and several bare-chested men and young boys appearing to struggle for breath, with some holding nebulisers to their mouths and noses.

Eastern Ghouta, the last major rebel stronghold near Damascus, has been targeted in a fierce government offensive that got underway last week.

The United Nations (UN) Security Council on Saturday demanded a 30-day truce across Syria. The Observatory said Sunday's bombardment of eastern Ghouta was less intense than last week's, but 14 people were still killed.

In recent weeks, the United States has accused Syria of repeatedly using chlorine gas as a weapon. Rebel-held areas of the Ghouta region were hit in a major chemical attack in 2013.

Last year, a joint inquiry by the UN and the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons found the Syrian government responsible for an attack on April 4 using the banned nerve agent sarin in the opposition-held town of Khan Sheikhoun, killing dozens.