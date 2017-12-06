Syrian teen wins peace prize for building refugee school

Mohamad Al Jounde celebrates after receiving the International Children's Peace Prize, given to him by Pakistani activist and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai.

LONDON A teenage Syrian refugee won a prestigious international prize on Monday for building a school and providing an education to hundreds of children who fled to Lebanon to escape the conflict.

Mohamad Al Jounde was just 12 when he decided to set up a school in the Bekaa Valley refugee camp, enlisting his relatives and volunteers to help construct the building and teach a range of subjects from English and maths to photography.

Three years on, the school boasts more than 200 students, some as young as five, several professional teachers and offers gender equality lessons and literacy classes for adult refugees.

"I felt happy to be not just a teacher, but a friend, and we became a family - we are stronger together," said Jounde, the 2017 winner of the annual International Children's Peace Prize.

"This is not just about teaching reading and writing, but giving young refugees a safe space to express themselves," the 16-year-old told the Thomson Reuters Foundation by phone.

Previous winners of the award, launched in 2005 by the Dutch KidsRights Foundation, include Miss Malala Yousafzai, the youngest recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize, who was shot in Pakistan in 2012 by the Taliban for advocating girls' rights to education.

"As Mohamad knows, Syria's future depends on its children - and their future depends on education," Miss Yousafzai, now 20 and studying at Britain's Oxford University, said at the award ceremony in The Hague where she presented the prize to Jounde.

The Syrian civil war, now in its seventh year, has killed hundreds of thousands of people and uprooted 11 million.

More than 2.5 million Syrian children are refugees, and about 500,000 of them are in Lebanon, KidsRights said.

Many struggle to get enough nutritious food or access to healthcare, and almost half of those aged between six and 14 are out of school.