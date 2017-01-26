Syrian Twitter girl, 7, pens open letter to Trump

TURKEY: She is the little girl known worldwide for her tweets from war-torn Aleppo in Syria.

Now Bana Alabed, 7, has written an open letter to US President Donald Trump, reported the BBC.

She wrote from Turkey, where her family had escaped to during one of the mass evacuations from the ravaged city.

The letter read: "Dear Donald Trump, my name is Bana Alabed and I am a seven-year-old Syrian girl from Aleppo.

"I lived in Syria my whole life before I left from besieged East Aleppo on December last year. I am part of the Syrian children who suffered from the Syrian war.

"But right now, I am having a peace in my new home of Turkey. In Aleppo, I was in school, but soon it was destroyed because of the bombing.

"Some of my friends died.

"I am very sad about them and wish they were with me because we would play together by right now. I couldn't play in Aleppo, it was the city of death.

"Right now in Turkey, I can go out and enjoy. I can go to school although I didn't yet. That is why peace is important for everyone including you.

"However, millions of Syrian children are not like me right now and suffering in different parts of Syria. They are suffering because of adult people."

PEACE

A photo from the Twitter account AlabedBana shows her two younger brothers smiling and seated on a row of plant pots made in the shapes of a train.

The caption read: Peace. Peace. Peace. Peace. Everywhere peace. Peace. Peace everywhere.

Since arriving in Turkey, Bana's Twitter account has turned to calls for fighting to end.

Her letter continued: "I know you will be the president of America, so can you please save the children and people of Syria? You must do something for the children of Syria because they are like your children and deserve peace like you.

"If you promise me you will do something for the children of Syria, I am already your new friend. I am looking forward to what you will do for the children of Syria."