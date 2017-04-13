Taiwan bans eating dogs and cats
TAIPEI Taiwan has banned the eating of dogs and cats, lawmakers said yesterday, as pressure grows to improve animal welfare.
Parliament passed legislation to outlaw the consumption, purchase or possession of dog and cat meat, with offenders facing a fine of up to NT$250,000 (S$11,500).
The bill also hiked the penalty for killing or abusing animals to a maximum two-year jail term and a stiff fine of NT$2 million, and more than doubling that for repeat offenders. - AFP