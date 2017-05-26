Taiwan conducts military drills simulating China invasion

PENGHU'ERCUN, TAIWAN: Taiwan forces simulated an invasion by China yesterday as part of live-fire war games against a backdrop of rising tensions with Beijing.

The annual drills are Taiwan's biggest military exercise and mocked up a scenario in which Chinese troops launched an amphibious assault.

They took place on the outlying Penghu Islands, which sit in the strait that separates Taiwan from China.

The defence ministry has warned of a rising military threat from China, which still sees self-ruling Taiwan as part of its territory to be reunified, by force if necessary.

Taiwan's military is boosting its firepower to counteract the risk, including launching its first ever home-grown submarine project and building a new generation of jet trainers.

DEFENSIVE AUTONOMY

President Tsai Ing-wen presided over the drills and emphasised the importance of building up Taiwan's indigenous defence industry.

"When Taiwan shows its determination to take the road of defensive autonomy, it is putting on a display to the world of our determination to protect our home and land," she said at a military base in Penghu after overseeing the exercise.

As part of the drills, attack helicopters fired missiles and jet fighters, including eight F-16s, dropped bombs in the waters south of the archipelago to repel the enemy.