Taiwan court hears gay marriage case
TAIPEI: Taiwan's constitutional court heard a landmark case yesterday that could make the island the first place in Asia to allow same-sex marriage.
A panel of 14 grand justices heard a debate over a disputed law that critics say is unconstitutional because it prevents unions between gay couples.
At the centre of the case is a clause in Taiwan's Civil Code which says an agreement to marry should be made between a man and a woman. Authorities in Taiwan have been rejecting applications for same-sex marriages based on this clause.
The petitioners want the court to rule whether that part of the Civil Code contravenes elements in Taiwan's constitution which guarantee equality and freedom of marriage.- AFP