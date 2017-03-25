Taiwan court hears gay marriage case

TAIPEI: Taiwan's constitutional court heard a landmark case yesterday that could make the island the first place in Asia to allow same-sex marriage.

A panel of 14 grand justices heard a debate over a disputed law that critics say is unconstitutional because it prevents unions between gay couples.

At the centre of the case is a clause in Taiwan's Civil Code which says an agreement to marry should be made between a man and a woman. Authorities in Taiwan have been rejecting applications for same-sex marriages based on this clause.