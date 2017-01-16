Taiwan leader escorted by 60 officers on Harleys in US stopover
SAN FRANCISCO Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen was on Saturday given a high-profile welcome during a stopover in San Francisco, where she was escorted by 60 police officers on Harley-Davidson bikes en route a visit to Twitter's headquarters.
The bikes were part of a "super high level" reception for Ms Tsai, said Taiwan's semi-official Central News Agency.
Ms Tsai is on a week-long tour of Taiwan's Central America allies, but it is her stopovers in the US - first in Houston, then in San Francisco - which have attracted more attention. After visiting the Twitter headquarters, Ms Tsai tweeted from her account for the first time in more than two years. - THE STRAITS TIMES