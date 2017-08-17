Taiwan probes massive power outage

The iconic Taipei 101 stands dark against the evening sky during a power outage that hit both businesses and residential homes in Taiwan on Tuesday.

TAIPEI: Taiwan said yesterday it was investigating a massive power blackout that hit businesses and residential homes, affecting close to seven million households on the heavily industrialised island amid sweltering heat.

President Tsai Ing-wen apologised for the crisis, which left millions of homes without power and hit offices and factories on the island of nearly 24 million people late on Tuesday.

The worst appeared to be over by yesterday afternoon, with power fully restored and little impact on Taiwan's leading technology manufacturers.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC), the world's largest contract chipmaker and a major supplier to Apple, said its operations were not affected, as did electronics manufacturer Pegatron.