Taiwan protests as Cambodia sends fraud suspects to China

TAIPEI: Taiwan has lodged a protest against Cambodia's decision to send suspects in a telecoms fraud scheme, including seven Taiwanese nationals, to China for investigation, the foreign ministry said yesterday.

Cambodia is one of China's closest allies in South-east Asia and does not recognise Taiwan's government.

It sent four Taiwanese suspects to China on Wednesday night, Taiwan foreign ministry spokesman Eleanor Wang told a regular media briefing yesterday. Another three remain in Cambodia.

Taiwan "expresses solemn concerns and deep regrets about its Taiwan nationals being sent to China", Ms Wang said.

She said Taiwan had called on Cambodia to "truly guarantee our nationals' judicial rights and interests and access to assistance" and for the Taiwanese suspects to be sent back to Taiwan for investigation.

The ministry said last week there were seven Taiwanese nationals among a total of 31 suspects.

Cambodia's head of police investigation Uk Heisela told Reuters in Phnom Penh that a group of 17 suspects were sent to China on Wednesday night, and another group of 14 would be sent tomorrow.

"There is no Taiwanese national, they are all Chinese," he said yesterday.

CHINESE PASSPORTS

"When we detained them, they didn't have any documents, China provided them with Chinese passports."