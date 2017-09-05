Taiwan's unpopular Premier resigns

TAIPEI: Taiwanese Premier Lin Chuan resigned yesterday in a move aimed at reviving public support for President Tsai Ing-wen's government.

Ms Tsai's office announced in a statement that Mr Lin offered his resignation on Sunday, saying he has "accomplished his periodic tasks", and it was approved by Ms Tsai.

The government's popularity has been hit by a series of controversial policies, ranging from holiday cuts to pension reforms, as well as by worsening relations with China.

Ms Tsai's popularity has dropped from a high of nearly 70 per cent when she took power to below 30 per cent in several recent polls, with some in her Democratic Progressive Party blaming the unpopular Premier for dragging down her support.

In a poll released last month, Mr Lin's support fell to a record low of 18 per cent, while 44 per cent said he should be replaced against 26 per cent who said he should stay.

Mr Lin, an economist and former finance minister, was rumoured to become the next governor of Taiwan's central bank. But he said yesterday he has no plans to take any government post in the future.

His replacement will be announced today.