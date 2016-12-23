Taobao back on US blacklist for selling fakes
WASHINGTON: The US has returned Taobao, China's most popular consumer-to-consumer shopping website, to its blacklist of "notorious marketplaces" known for its counterfeit goods and violations of intellectual property rights.
The move by the US Trade Representative's (USTR) office on Wednesday against the online bazaar run by Alibaba Group followed complaints that Taobao was not doing enough to police sales of pirated products.
USTR acknowledged that Alibaba Group had taken steps to combat piracy, but said the current levels of reported counterfeiting and piracy were "unacceptably high". - REUTERS