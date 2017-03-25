Teacher among nine arrested for ISIS activities in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: Nine men, suspected of being Islamic State (IS) militants, were arrested following a major swoop in five states, said Inspector-General of Police Khalid Abu Bakar.

He added that the Bukit Aman Special Branch Counter Terrorism Division had also foiled a planned bomb attack on the Tapah police station in Perak.

Among those arrested were a technician, a primary school teacher, a veterinary shop owner and two security guards.

Insp-Gen Khalid said the suspects were detained in multiple operations in Selangor, Perak, Kedah, Kelantan and Johor between March 15 and March 21.

"The first arrest on March 15 was a 27-year-old technician in Klang.

"We believe he was part of the 'Gagak Hitam' (Black Crow) terror cell, which attacked the Movida nightclub last year.

"We also believe he was channelling funds to known militant Mohamad Wanndy Mohamad Jedi, who is in Syria," he said yesterday.

TEACHER FROM IPOH

The second string of arrests involved a 37-year-old primary school teacher in Ipoh, Perak, and a 39-year-old security guard in Kulim, Kedah, on March 16.

"The teacher admitted to spreading the Salafi Jihadi extremist teachings via Facebook in order to recruit more militants for IS.

"The security guard intended to join the IS struggle in Syria. Failing that, he planned to join an IS cell in southern Philippines," said Insp-Gen Khalid.

Two other suspects - a 31 year-old restaurant helper and a 28-year-old veterinary shop owner - were also arrested in Perak on March 17.

The sixth arrest was on a mechanic in Kuala Krai, Kelantan, on March 20, added Insp-Gen Khalid.

"We believe he was channelling funds to Malaysian IS militants in Syria," he said.