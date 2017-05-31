Teen caught before Berlin suicide attack

BERLIN: German police yesterday detained a 17-year-old Syrian suspected of planning a suicide attack in Berlin, Reuters reported, quoting a spokesman for the interior ministry of the neighbouring state of Brandenburg.

The suspect was arrested after a tip-off in the Uckermark region, north-east of Berlin, Brandenburg police said in a tweet.

He had entered Germany in 2015 and sought asylum, the BBC reported, quoting police.

The alleged bomber had been living in a home for unaccompanied underage refugees in Uckermark since last year.

He had never before come to the attention of police, the BBC reported, adding that his home was being searched. Germany's N-TV, citing intelligence, said the country is Europe's top target, Xinhua reported.