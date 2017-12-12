Teenage Bollywood actress claims molest on flight

MUMBAI: Indian police have filed a sexual assault case against an airline passenger after a 17-year-old Bollywood actress said that the male passenger had molested her during a late night New Delhi-Mumbai flight.

Zaira Wasim was seen sobbing in a video she posted onInstagram after getting off a Vistara flight during which, she has alleged, the passenger sitting just behind her attacked her.

"He kept nudging my shoulder and continued to move his foot up and down my back and neck," Wasim said in the post.

The video sparked outrage on social media, where fans came out in support of the actress, who shot to fame through her role as a child wrestler in the 2016 Bollywood blockbuster Dangal.