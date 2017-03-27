Terrorism not the motive of mass shooting at Ohio club

Cincinnati police say there had been multiple problems at the Cameo nightclub before yesterday’s mass shooting.

OHIO: One person was killed and 14 others were wounded in an early Sunday morning (US time) shooting in a packed nightclub in Cincinnati, Ohio.

While Cincinnati police initially said there were at least two shooters, assistant police chief Paul Neudigate later clarified that there was "only one reported shooter at this time" and they were still investigating if others were involved.

While the motive for the shooting was unclear, Mr Neudigate said there was no indication it was linked to terrorism.

The Cincinnati Police Department said 15 victims had gunshot wounds, some of them life-threatening.

One victim died and another was said to be in critical condition.

The shooting comes less than a year after a gunman opened fire at a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida, killing 49 people. It was the deadliest mass shooting in US history.

Mr Neudigate said hundreds of people were in the Cameo nightclub when the shooting broke out, causing many to flee the scene.

It was not immediately clear where the shooter was. No one has been taken into custody, Sergeant Eric Franz told ABC News, describing the aftermath as a "large and complicated homicide scene".

He said police were interviewing multiple witnesses to the shooting.