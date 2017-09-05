Terrorism a priority for M'sia's new Inspector-General

Mr Khalid Abu Bakar (far left) is replaced by Mr Mohamad Fuzi Harun (far right) as Malaysia's Inspector-General of Police. Also seen is Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (second from right).

KUALA LUMPUR: Tackling the threat of terrorism will be a priority for Malaysia's new Inspector-General of Police (IGP).

Mr Mohamad Fuzi Harun, who was previously the Special Branch director and Counter Terrorism Task Force chief, said combating the threat of terrorism would always be in the scope of the Royal Malaysian Police leadership.

"The Counter Terrorism Division will be boosted with additional personnel. Our priority is to curb the threat of terrorism - foreign or domestic," he said in his first press conference as the new IGP yesterday.

Mr Mohamad Fuzi also thanked the government for his appointment and vowed to continue the good work of his predecessor Khalid Abu Bakar as well as other former IGPs.

"It is truly an honour and I will carry out this responsibility diligently. I will give my best to serve the people. The safety and security of the people is a priority," he added.

Mr Mohamad Fuzi took over from Mr Khalid, who retired yesterday.

The handing-over ceremony was witnessed by Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

The appointment of the Special Branch Department director, ahead of Deputy IGP Noor Rashid Ibrahim, took many by surprise.

Before he was Special Branch director, Mr Mohamad Fuzi had held the posts of Bukit Aman Management director and Acting Deputy IGP.