Tesla, S. Australia to turn 50,000 homes into power generators
SYDNEY
Some 50,000 homes in South Australia will receive solar panels and Tesla batteries, the state government announced yesterday, in a landmark plan to turn houses into a giant, interconnected power plant.
South Australia is already home to the world's biggest battery in a project by Tesla founder Elon Musk, to provide electricity for more than 30,000 homes.
The state government has since been looking for more ways to address its energy woes after a storm caused a state-wide blackout in 2016.
Under a new plan unveiled yesterday, a network of solar panels linked to rechargeable batteries will be provided free to households and financed by the sale of excess electricity generated by the network.
A trial phase will begin with 1,100 public housing properties, each supplied with a 5kw solar panel system and Tesla battery.
Following the trial, the systems will be installed at a further 24,000 public housing properties before the scheme is opened up to other South Australians over the next four years.- AFP
