Tesla, S. Australia to turn 50,000 homes into power generators

SYDNEY

Some 50,000 homes in South Australia will receive solar panels and Tesla batteries, the state government announced yesterday, in a landmark plan to turn houses into a giant, interconnected power plant.

South Australia is already home to the world's biggest battery in a project by Tesla founder Elon Musk, to provide electricity for more than 30,000 homes.

The state government has since been looking for more ways to address its energy woes after a storm caused a state-wide blackout in 2016.

Under a new plan unveiled yesterday, a network of solar panels linked to rechargeable batteries will be provided free to households and financed by the sale of excess electricity generated by the network.

A trial phase will begin with 1,100 public housing properties, each supplied with a 5kw solar panel system and Tesla battery.