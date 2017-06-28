Thai appeals court acquits 'popcorn gunman'

BANGKOK: A Thai appeals court yesterday overturned the murder conviction of a gunman who gained national notoriety for allegedly firing an assault rifle concealed inside a popcorn bag during political clashes in 2014.

The ruling is likely to reignite anger over a perceived bias in Thailand's court system, which is seen as overwhelmingly tilted in favour of the conservative, army-allied political faction the gunman was linked to.

Wiwat Yodprasit, known as the "popcorn gunman", was sentenced to 37 years in prison last March for allegedly killing a bystander during the daytime shootout between his "Yellowshirt" camp and rival "Redshirt" protesters.

Shortly after his arrest in 2014, Wiwat told reporters he was paid US$9 (S$12.50) a day to act as a guard for his anti-government camp, which agitated for the coup that brought the current junta to power.

He said the popcorn bag was used to collect spent bullet shells and hide an M-16 assault rifle given to him by the head of the movement's security team.

But an appeals court ruled that his confession, which he later retracted, was "doubtful" and that a still photo of a masked gunman with the popcorn back was not enough to prove Wiwat's guilt.

"There is a lack of eyewitness accounts to confirm the suspect's doubtful confession," the judge said, ruling to "reverse the verdict and dismiss the case".