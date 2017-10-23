Thai crowds witness final rehearsal of royal cremation processions

A woman holds up an image of the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

BANGKOK Oblivious to the rain, a crowd of black-clad Thais turned out yesterday morning to witness the final rehearsal of processions for the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej's royal cremation ceremony.

Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn, who attended on Saturday the full dress rehearsal of processions for her late father's cremation on Oct 26, also attended the final dress rehearsal yesterday.

The rehearsal involves the procession of royal chariots and palanquins along the route designated for the collection of the Royal Relics and the Royal Ashes.

It is scheduled for Oct 27.

The ashes of the late King will be transferred from the royal crematorium at Sanam Luang to the Grand Palace.

On Saturday, more than an estimated 200,000 Thais flocked to Sanam Luang in front of the Grand Palace in Bangkok to add their voices to a new recording of the royal anthem in tribute to the late King.

The recording will be released in movie theatres and for broadcast on television across Thailand later this week.