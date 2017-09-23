Thai DPM: We know who helped Yingluck escape

BANGKOK: Thai authorities are closing in on the people who helped former prime minister Yingluck Shinawatra flee the country last month, Thai Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan said yesterday.

Ms Yingluck, 50, whose government was ousted by the military in 2014, disappeared from Thailand shortly before a Supreme Court verdict in a negligence case against her.

The deputy prime minister told the media that she left Thailand by crossing to neighbouring Cambodia by land via the Aranyaprathet border district in Sa Kaeo province, almost 300km east of the capital Bangkok.

He said authorities had seized a vehicle believed to have been used to take Ms Yingluck to the Cambodian border. The vehicle was found in Nakhon Pathom province, north of Bangkok.

Police said the owner, based on the car registration, did not match the person who had the car at the time. Three police officers were questioned on Thursday night.