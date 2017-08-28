Thai junta under fire from allies

BANGKOK Thailand's junta has come under fire from conservative allies following ousted prime minister Yingluck Shinawatra's escape overseas, with many questioning how the military could have let her flee given that she was heavily monitored.

Yingluck, whose government was toppled by the military in 2014, pulled a dramatic disappearing act before a scheduled court judgment on Friday in a criminal negligence trial.

She faced up to 10 years in prison and a lifetime political ban if convicted.

But she was a no-show, with junta and party sources saying she had fled abroad.

Analysts said Yingluck most likely cut a secret deal with the junta to exit the country - a charge the military has denied.

The junta said it does not yet know how she managed to slip through the net.