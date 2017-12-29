World

Thai nurses dress babies up to ring in Year of the Dog

PHOTO: REUTERS
Dec 29, 2017 06:00 am

Nurses at a hospital in Bangkok on Thursday dressed up newborns in fetching canine outfits ahead of the Year of the Dog. Paolo Memorial Hospital Chokchai 4 nurse Pilaiporn Kondee said some parents chose to give birth at the hospital because of the costumes and photo souvenirs, reported Reuters. The Year of the Dog begins in February.

