Thai police seeking to revoke Yingluck's passports, confirm her location

BANGKOK: Thai police have asked the country's Foreign Affairs Ministry to revoke former prime minister Yingluck Shinawatra's passports and confirm with them her whereabouts.

The police have also contacted Interpol to help find her, deputy police chief, Police-General Srivara Ransibrahmanakul, said yesterday, adding that they are also checking whether she had fled to Dubai as reported or not.

The police have also charged two Nakhon Pathom police officers found to have aided Yingluck's flight on Aug 23. They are accused of importing a car without approval, as an engine number of the car did not show in the Customs Department's records.

At least one of the officers, Police-Colonel Chairit Anurit, has already been charged with faking vehicle documents, as four fake licence plates were found in the sedan.

Yesterday, the police searched Yingluck's house in Bangkok, where they seized 17 of her personal belongings as evidence of her suspected escape from Thailand two days before a scheduled court ruling on a corruption case against her on Aug 25.