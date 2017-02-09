Thai polls to be held only next year
BANGKOK: An election to restore democracy in military-ruled Thailand will take place a year from now, the government said yesterday.
It affirmed widespread expectations that a vote the military had promised for this year will be postponed.
"One year from today, there'll be elections," Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam told reporters.
The military government that came to power in a 2014 coup had repeatedly said a general election would be held this year, even after the death of King Bhumibol Adulyadej on Oct 13.
Mr Wissanu said the new constitution, approved in a referendum last year, is being amended.
It has been awaiting endorsement by King Maha Vajiralongkorn, who succeeded his father in December.
But last month, the king's office asked for several changes to clauses related to royal power in the draft, a rare intervention by a sitting Thai monarch. - REUTERS