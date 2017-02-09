Thai polls to be held only next year

BANGKOK: An election to restore democracy in military-ruled Thailand will take place a year from now, the government said yesterday.

It affirmed widespread expectations that a vote the military had promised for this year will be postponed.

"One year from today, there'll be elections," Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam told reporters.

The military government that came to power in a 2014 coup had repeatedly said a general election would be held this year, even after the death of King Bhumibol Adulyadej on Oct 13.

Mr Wissanu said the new constitution, approved in a referendum last year, is being amended.

It has been awaiting endorsement by King Maha Vajiralongkorn, who succeeded his father in December.