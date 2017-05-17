Thailand backs down on Facebook ban

BANGKOK: Thai authorities yesterday backed down on threats to ban Facebook over posts deemed critical of the royal family after officials said the social network had agreed to expunge such content.

The authorities have redoubled efforts to purge the Thai web following the October ascension of the country's new king Maha Vajiralongkorn.

Last week, Thailand's telecom regulator, the NBTC, said it would file a police complaint against Facebook's Thailand office and shut down the website if it did not remove more than 130 "illegal" posts.

"Facebook is cooperating with Thailand," Mr Takorn Tantasith, secretary general of the NBTC, told reporters.

Thai authorities last week said Facebook had already removed 170 posts. It declined to comment on how many posts it had made unavailable in Thailand since the recent requests.