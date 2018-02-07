Thailand to face high pollution levels for rest of February

BANGKOK Air quality in many parts of Thailand, including Bangkok, deteriorated to harmful levels over the weekend, with air pollution predicted to be at a critical level for the rest of the month.

Thailand's Pollution Control Department (PCD) said last week's colder weather contributed to a lack of vertical wind that usually carries polluted air out of the city.

PCD urged the public to regularly check the air pollution, as air particles at 2.5 microns (PM2.5) or smaller have risen significantly in many places.

SICKNESSES

Exposure to large amount of PM2.5 can lead to many sicknesses, such as eye and skin irritation, headache and even heart disease.

As of Monday afternoon, the daily PM2.5 level in Bangkok's Thon Buri District was as high as 81.3 micrograms per cubic metre of air, higher than PCD's safe standard of 50 micrograms, and the World Health Organisation's 25 micrograms.

Dense smog could be seen covering the entire capital city, lowering visibility.