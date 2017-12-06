Thailand flood death toll hits 15
Fifteen people have drowned in floods in Thailand's deep south, authorities said yesterday. The monsoon rains that started late last month have wreaked havoc in eight provinces, affecting a million people and damaging hundreds of thousands of homes as well as roads, the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department told AFP. The death toll stood at five less than a week ago.
