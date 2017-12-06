World

Thailand flood death toll hits 15

Thailand flood death toll hits 15
PHOTO: EPA
Dec 06, 2017 06:00 am

Fifteen people have drowned in floods in Thailand's deep south, authorities said yesterday. The monsoon rains that started late last month have wreaked havoc in eight provinces, affecting a million people and damaging hundreds of thousands of homes as well as roads, the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department told AFP. The death toll stood at five less than a week ago.

Xi Jinping again named Straits Times’ Asian of the Year
Singapore

Xi Jinping is once again named Straits Times' Asian of the Year

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

WORLD