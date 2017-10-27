Thais bid farewell to  beloved King Bhumibol

Thai mourners waiting to attend the royal cremation ceremony of the late Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej at the Royal Crematorium site in Bangkok.

BANGKOK A sea of black-clad mourners massed across Bangkok's heart yesterday as funeral rituals began for the revered King Bhumibol Adulyadej, whose death after a seven-decade reign left Thailand bereft of its unifying figure.

An estimated 200,000 Thais gathered around the Grand Palace to bid farewell to a monarch known as "father of the nation", many clutching portraits of the late king.

The golden spires of a US$90 million ($122.5m) cremation site, purpose-built for the funeral, were bathed in light as Bhumibol's son and heir, King Maha Vajiralongkorn, joined Buddhist monks to start a day of sombre processions, pageantry and religious ceremony.

Vajiralongkorn lit the funeral pyre at 10pm local time (11pm Singapore time) as his father was laid to rest.

President Halimah Yacob attended the ceremony. Other dignitaries and royals who confirmed attendance included those from Bhutan, Netherlands, Belgium, Norway, Japan and Australia. - AFP