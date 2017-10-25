Thais gather as late King's funeral begins today

BANGKOK Sombre crowds gathered to pay final respects to Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej yesterday, braving a downpour to camp out along the funeral procession route for a monarch who died last year and was revered by some as a demigod.

The five-day Buddhist ceremony, which begins today, has taken nearly a year to prepare and 3 billion baht (S$123 million) has been set aside to pay for the funeral.

Arriving a day early to guarantee their place for a funeral that is expected to draw 250,000 people, mourners pitched flimsy tents in the middle of Bangkok's old quarter to provide some protection from the torrential rain.