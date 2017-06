This picture of a man calmly taking his pint of beer with him as he fled Saturday's terrorist attack in London has gone viral.

It was uploaded on Twitter by Howard Mannella on his account @hmannella on Sunday with the caption "People fleeing #LondonBridge but the bloke on the right isn't spilling a drop. God Bless the Brits!". British newspapers said the man was a symbol of defiance and fortitude.